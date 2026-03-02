Stonebwoy Fans Pack Ho Streets For ‘Torcher Experience’ Kickoff

A scene from the health walk

Over thousands of devoted supporters of Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, on February 28, kicked off his headline concert, ‘The Torcher Experience’, with a high-energy walk through the principal streets of Ho ahead of the March 5 show at Youth Resource Centre (YRC) Stadium.

With Ho as independence edition opener, the ‘Torcher Experience’ will blend stadium performances, local talent, and cultural vibes.

Fans were seen jamming to some of Stonebwoy’s music during the health walk.

Stonebwoy posted a behind the scenes video on the stage mounting for the event, among other ongoing preparations, urging his fans to grab a ticket for another wonderful experience.

He wrote, “Stage Setup Is Officially Underway At The Youth Resource Center Stadium In Ho/Adaklu Ahead Of The Ultimate TORCHER Experience This Thursday, March 5, 2026! The Energy Is Building — Volta Region, Get Ready For Something Massive! #TheTorcherExperience #TORCHERii”

Stonebwoy is bringing his highly anticipated “The Torcher Experience” concert to Ho Stadium in March 2026, marking his first-ever stadium show in the Volta Region.

This event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, culture, and energy, featuring Stonebwoy’s biggest hits and immersive stage design. As a proud son of the Volta Region, Stonebwoy is excited to share this experience with his hometown fans, celebrating his roots and the community that has supported him throughout his career. The concert is part of Stonebwoy’s nationwide stadium tour, aiming to connect with fans across Ghana.

Stonebwoy is expected to deliver an electrifying performance.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke