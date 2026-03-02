Ghana Movie Industry Has Collapsed – Abena Moet

Abena Moet

Outspoken entertainment pundit, Abena Moet, has opined that the Ghana movie industry has collapsed considering the budget allocation of GH¢20 million to the film sector.

According to Abena Moet, most of the movie stakeholders are still in denial that the sector has collapsed, saying, “Whether you like it or not, the movie industry has collapsed, reason why we were among the least sectors to have received less amount of budgetary allocation from the government.”

According to her, it’s about time the industry stakeholders collaborate among themselves to re-structure the sector to attract Corporate Ghana’s investment.

“I listened to the SONA and I know that many of the sectors had huge budget, so I was wondering why GH¢40 million for creative arts. But then again, I had to check the revenue of the other sectors with the high budgets, and I realised they have high revenue,” she stated.

Abena Moet added, “We are just begging the agencies who will be managing the money to utilise the money very well. We are hoping that the leaders in the industry will make judicious use of the money. For the government to take us serious, we have to utilise the money adequately. So that next year by this time, the movie industry would have revived as a result of the good use of the money allocation.

“Because whether we like it or not, the movie industry has collapsed. And about the theatre, they barely make profit. Let’s structure the agencies to make it attractive.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke