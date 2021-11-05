Stonebwoy Returns To School

Stonebwoy

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy is back in school years after he put his education on hold to pursue music career.

He is currently a student of public administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, one of the finest tertiary schools in Ghana.

He confirmed his return to school in an interview with Citi TV on Wednesday, 3 November.

Stonebwoy said he chose to pursue public administration because of his passion for the course.

“I think I am making good friends over there. I contribute nicely because I think public administration is one area I would love to learn and progress, it has to do with the public,” he indicated.

The dancehall artiste had earlier truncated his education at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) where he was studying business administration to pursue a career in music.

The decision to go back has been applauded by his followers and well-meaning Ghanaians since news of his education came out.

He joins the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo and a host of other entertainers, all of whom went back to school to further their education.