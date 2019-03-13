Storm Wreaks Havoc At Fomena

THE ROOF of a Police Station has been ripped off and several buildings damaged as a violent storm mauled parts of the Fomena community in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region during a heavy downpour on Sunday.

The storm wreaked havoc to 135 buildings including churches, fire officers’ complex and other institutions in the community.

It was a baptism of affliction for Supt Albert Fii Ochil who had just reported to duty on the day after his transfer to head the Fomena District Police Command.

He told DGN Online that the rainstorm destroyed the structure of the community police station besides blowing off its roof, pointing out that the disaster affected the office of the station officer, armory store, and the apartment of a female police constable.

Supt Ochil said several police documents were also destroyed in the violent rainstorm that lasted for close to 30 minutes.

DGN Online gathered that officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the district attended to more than 30 incidents involving dangerous structures.

Several people have been rendered homeless due to the disaster even though no one was hurt.

