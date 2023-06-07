Stripped Of Integrity, Credibility

Former President John Mahama is on campaign heat and being in that mode he commits blunders which are inconsistent with his status as a statesman.

He has not learnt anything, it would appear, in opposition hence his incessant faux pas during his remarks some of which bear hallmarks of serial calling.

With the time still long for campaigning, we ain’t heard anything yet as the Yankees would say.

Indecisiveness is still his cornerstone and we implore Ghanaians to be wary with this man when he comes knocking on their doors. He would try to knock on every door believing that amnesia is still an ailment of many a Ghanaian.

He has told us boldly in his book “My First Coup d’etat” about how indecisive he is. Entrusting power to an indecisive person is a folly all must avoid.

With no credibility left on the body of the NDC, all they can do through their propaganda machinery is lie and continue to do so hoping that with that they can win more disciples.

We would have expected that they would eat the humble pie and apologise to their compatriots about how they goofed when the mantle was given to them.

Mustering courage and telling us that their party is on a rescue mission suggests that the country, like a ship in distress, is listing. Ridiculous and amazing this being spewed by the NDC which ditched the economy of this country.

The best to do under the circumstances is scrutinise the record of the political party which has mastered the art of political deception.

They may be on a “mission” but truth be told “capture power to create, loot and share” is the goal of the mission.

If we fall for their propaganda of being on a rescue mission and give them the mandate in 2024, they will endanger our lives again with ‘dumsor’ and bogus Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Even the celebration of June 4 in a democratic dispensation is problematic as it marked also one of the darkest moments in our history when eight top military officers were executed including three heads of state. Mahama can only be described as a hypocrite celebrating a coup just to be seen to be sustaining JJ Rawlings’ legacy.

He cannot be trusted because he has double tongue; provided that will get him followers but not to stand up to principles.

Inconsistent Mahama and the NDC. Last week they were hailing the ruling of the Supreme Court with some calling for the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo, having earlier said the apex court was in the pocket of President Akufo-Addo.

Today they are back with their posture saying all kinds of things about the Supreme Court on the reasoned ruling in Gyakye Quayson’s case. This and many others have informed our stance that the NDC is not a grouping we should give the throttles of this country to.