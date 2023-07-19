Strongman & Medikal Start New Fight On Twitter

Medikal and Strongman

Rapper Medikal has started a new fight with fellow rapper Strongman Burner after he decided to troll him on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Medikal tweeted an old image of Strongman working out at the gym to make fun of him.

The rapper born Vincent Osei Kweku was captured lifting a dumbbell.

Medikal in sharing the photo described Strongman as a “work of art” in what looked like he was body shaming him.

This elicited several funny reactions from social media users which got the attention of Strongman.

He responded by also taking a swipe at Medikal describing him as an immature man. Despite his being a grown-up man, he said Medikal doesn’t act his age.

According to him, Medikal has been claiming to be 26 years for the past seven years.

He wrote “Panyin toto no nso (grown up but ) I’m not shocked u (you) ve (have) been 26yrs for 7yrs now. Let the brain go with the body.”

Many music followers have since envisaged the tweet fight may degenerate into a rap battle.

The two rappers in June 2019 engaged in one of the biggest rap feuds in Ghana.

Medikal released ‘To Whom It May Concern’ on June 21, 2019, a rap song many easily deciphered as a Strongman diss because the latter appeared on Adom FM’s Kasahari show and took on Medikal for claiming he saved rap in Ghana’s music industry. Strongman replied with “Don’t Try Me,” after which they dominated the trends with their subsequent releases to attack each other brand.

They have since not enjoyed the best of relationships in the music industry.