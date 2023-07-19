NPP Chairperson Urges Delegates Not To Insult Aspirants

Greater Regional First Vice Chairperson of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joana Frances Adda, has called on delegates of the party to refrain from hurling insults at Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants.

The call comes as the campaign for the internal party elections intensifies.

Madam Adda stressed that all presidential aspirants have earned their positions through hard work and service to the party in various capacities.

She emphasized that they all meet the necessary qualifications to contest, as outlined in Article 13 (7) of the NPP Constitution, and urged the delegates to familiarize themselves with the article for further information.

Speaking at the Ashaiman delegates conference, Ms Adda sought to reassure party members that even those who do not emerge as winners in the internal elections would still be given opportunities within the party.

She cited examples of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s former competitors, who have taken up ministerial and ambassadorial appointments, despite previously engaging in heated verbal battles during campaign periods.

During her address, Madam Adda employed the analogy of a corporate institution to stress the importance of contributors’ innovative ideas and contributions to the party’s development. Using the example, she explained that tenure alone does not guarantee recognition and that it is the impact and selflessness of one’s contributions that truly matter.

She urged all delegates to take pride in the government’s numerous human-centered programmes, which have benefited all segments of the population.

She highlighted initiatives such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), School Feeding Program, Mobile Money Interoperability, Digital Address System, and the Ghana Card.

Furthermore, she encouraged party members to embrace digitalization and utilize mobile applications like GWSC and ECG to pay their utility bills, emphasizing the convenience and efficiency it brings.

Adda also advised delegates on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent kidney disease.

Lastly, Madam Adda informed delegates that His Excellency the Vice President has taken steps to ease the processes within the party by covering the costs for the issuance of party ID cards to all polling station officers across the country.

The National Headquarters is currently awaiting the completion of the verification process of party photo albums to ensure the accurate printing of the cards.

In conclusion, as the NPP internal elections near, Madam Adda’s call for peace, respect, and unity among delegates, serving as a reminder of the party’s commitment to democracy and the need for constructive engagements within the political ranks.

By Vincent Kubi