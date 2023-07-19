Bawumia Restrains Supporters From Responding To Attacks On Him

In a bid to ensure unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President and frontrunner in the party’s presidential race, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has called on his supporters and spokespersons to refrain from launching personal attacks against his opponents who insult him.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of unity within the party after the primaries, as personal attacks would only serve to divide their front.

Speaking to party members in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia stressed that the internal contest should not be marred by acrimony.

He urged all factions to recognize the necessity of presenting a united front against their “main enemy,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As a family, we must remain united and conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

“Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”

The call for unity comes in the wake of recent derogatory remarks made by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and NPP presidential candidate, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, against Dr. Bawumia.

Agyapong accused the Vice President of mismanaging the economy and deemed him unfit to lead the NPP again.

Meanwhile, the NPP has officially announced that it will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. All 10 flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to contest in the upcoming elections, as disclosed in a press release issued by the party on Wednesday, July 12.

But ahead of the primary, the party will hold super delegates conference to prune down the number to five for the main conference of about 200,000 delegates.

By Vincent Kubi