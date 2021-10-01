Student Fined GH¢2,400 For Knife Attack

The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced Kelvin Gyenin, a 19-year-old student, to a fine of GH¢2,400 or in default, serve three months in prison for unlawfully inflicting knife wounds on one Justice Appiah, also a student.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botchway, sentenced Gyenin after he pleaded guilty to the act of unlawfully inflicting knife wounds on his colleague.

Inspector Patience Afi Blihia, prosecuting, told the court that, complainant and the accused both resided at Lebanon Zone Four in Ashaiman where their parents are co-tenants.

Inspector Blihia said, on September 16, 2021, the complainant came out from his room to take fresh air and the accused who was passing to attend to nature’s call, stamped on the foot of the complainant.

Prosecution said the accused had a habit of bullying the complainant, and complainant had reported several times to the accused’s mother.

Inspector Blihia said, later in the day, a witness in the case returned from work and saw complainant standing in the house, and she brought out a bench on which she sat with complainant holding his phone.

Inspector Blihia said the accused passed by with a bucket filled with water going to take his bath, and apparently hid a kitchen knife in his boxer shorts.

When accused got to the spot where the complainant and witness were seated, he used the bucket to hit the bench and the complainant as well.

Inspector Blihia said the complainant drew the accused’s attention to the fact that he had hit him with the bucket, but the accused became offended, pulled out a kitchen knife and inflicted wounds on the complainant.

The witness raised an alarm because she couldn’t collect the knife from accused person and she also had a small cut on her fingers on her left hand.

Inspector Blihia said the complainant was rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment, but was later referred to Ashaiman Polyclinic for further treatment.

A complaint was lodged with the Ashaiman North Police, thereafter the accused was arrested and the kitchen knife retrieved.

GNA