Submit Memoranda For 3 Bills – Parliament

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has asked the public to submit written memoranda for three bills referred to it for consideration and report.

The bills are the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bills, 2021.

“The committee, therefore, requests for written memoranda in respect of the above-mentioned Bills,” a statement by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Parliamentary Service indicated.

It added that the memoranda ought to reach the Committee not later than Thursday, September 30, 2021 through the postal or email address to the Clerk to the Committee or through daowusu-agyekum@parliament.gh

The statement noted that soft copies of the bills could be found on Parliament official website@ www. parliament.gh and directed people who require further enquiries to contact the Clerk to the Committee on 0545660105.

By Ernest Kofi Adu