Suhum MP Enstooled Dev’t Chief, Commissions School

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has been enstooled the “Nkosuhene” (Development Chief) by the Chiefs and elders of Koransang after constructing and commissioning an Eight Unit classroom block for them.

The newly constructed edifice which replaces an older structure that served the community but now considered as a death trap is one of its kind in the constituency.

The project which cost Eight hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 800,000) was started and completed within three months after the Member of Parliament stormed the community and saw the dilapidated structure where over 200 students were studying.

The chiefs and elders of Koransang who were very happy with the edifice undertaken by the MP within that short period thanked and blessed the MP for his kind gesture by undertaking such an edifice for the residents.

The MP, Oboafo Kwajo Asante who has been in office for 1year and Nine months also thanked the residents and promised to do more for them.

The MP speaking at the durbar said “government prioritizes education as the most important driver of development that’s why he introduced the free SHS even though there are few challenges but the majority of our children now have the opportunity to be educated, when you look at Namibia’s literacy rate it is close to 92% and Ghana’s literacy rate is around 70 to 75 percent which means we still need to do more as a country to educate our children”.

According to him, “the first day I came to Koransang I wasn’t happy looking at the nature of the school building, I realized that the people I came to talk to were pointing at the building saying we won’t listen to anything but to fix the school building for us so I took it upon myself to construct the building as a matter of urgency to address the challenges students and teachers go through in the school, now that the building has been constructed I will urge that we properly take good care of it and the students also should take their education serious”.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante further noted that “Government has also realized that TVET or technical education will help this country so let us all support the government, no government has bad intentions for the people in the country, we are all gearing towards a common goal but with different ideas, so anything any government will do in the country is through the resources of the country and taxpayers money so we should not say that this is not my government”.

“I will still not speak ill against the good things brought out by that particular government, the Suhum constituency is big so I will urge all of you to have confidence in us so that we continue to serve your needs gradually” he noted.

“Let us appreciate our children’s performance and continue to encourage them to learn hard so that with the help of our teachers we can improve their performance in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Exams BECE,” he added.

He also donated a 25-seater bus to the constituency which was handed over to the Constituency Chairman, Fredrick Ofosu.

-BY Daniel Bampoe