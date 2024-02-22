Sunyani East Primary Set For March 9

Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh addressing the press

Following a series of deliberations with the Sunyani High Court regarding the eligibility of the 2020 delegates’ album for the Sunyani East Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary election, the constituency has officially scheduled March 9, 2024, for the primary.

After the closure of nomination filings last Saturday, two long-standing rivals, the incumbent MP for the area, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, and former envoy to Nigeria and Egypt, George Kumi, have successfully submitted their nominations to compete for the NPP candidacy in the Sunyani East Constituency.

This decision comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP complied with the court order, halting the Sunyani East Constituency from participating in the 27th parliamentary primaries held to nominate candidates nationwide.

The election is proceeding, according to the Ayimedu committee’s recommendation, which suggested that due to time constraints, the controversial 2020 album be set aside and the 2018 album be utilised for the election.

As a result, two candidates who previously contested against each other during the 2018 primaries, leading to Ambassador George Kumi running independently in the 2020 election, are once again vying for victory using the same 2018 album.

There is substantial anticipation among delegates in the constituency regarding the outcome of the primary and who will ultimately represent the party in the 2024 elections.

Some delegates who were previously excluded in 2020 for various reasons have been reinstated on the album due to the Ayimedu committee’s recommendation to revert to the 2018 album.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh is confident in his chances for re-election based on his track record of accomplishments in providing school infrastructure, improving road networks, extending electricity to rural communities, supplying water, and other transformative projects that have positively impacted the electorate.

He noted, “The belief in me by both sides of the House to allow me in the Speaker’s position to moderate proceedings in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament and his two deputies, showed the confidence reposed in me to come back again.”

He urged the delegates to vote for him massively to return to the House to continue with the good works he has started.

His nomination materials, including a banker’s draft, passport photos, educational certificates, and signatures from ten card-holding party members, were submitted to the regional party office, and received by Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng.

Mr. Ofosu Boateng urged both candidates and their supporters to maintain a campaign focused on issues rather than personal attacks, emphasising the importance of addressing community challenges and offering viable solutions.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani