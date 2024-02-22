Bernard Mornah Chides Kwetey Over Bawumia

Bernard Mornah

The former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has queried the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for describing the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as being a disgrace to northerners.

Speaking during a discussion on UTV last Monday, he described the remarks of the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, as petty and needless.

“Northerners have themselves not complained that Bawumia is a disgrace, and so why should someone else say so?

“How can someone who is not a Northerner be the one crying for us Northerners more than ourselves? Did we ever complain that Bawumia is a disgrace or did we complain that John Mahama is a disgrace?

“For the record, Mahama’s father and the father of Bawumia both worked for Kwame Nkrumah. They were a part of the Northern People’s Party,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Their houses in Accra were in the same area in Kanda. If you go to Tamale, their homes are in the same area.

“Both the NDC and the NPP have ruled this country for 32 years with nothing to show for it.

“Rather than resorting to pettiness, the two parties should campaign about policies they would use to better the lot of Ghanaians.

“Let us interrogate the policies and stop the pettiness, honestly speaking,” he said.

By A.R. Gomda