Wendy Shay Donates To Korle Bu

Wendy Shay (2nd right) pres enting the items to the hospital authorities

Female Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, on Tuesday, February 20, made a donation to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The donation, which was made to the paediatric ward of the hospital through her Wendy Shay Foundation, forms part of activities put in place to celebrate her 28th birthday.

Among the items donated include baby cots, radiant warmer, paediatric bed, and suctioning machine, among others.

Presenting the items, Wendy Shay’s team stated that these essential materials will greatly raise the standard of care given to infants and young patients at the hospital.

The ‘Survival’ hitmaker added that the Wendy Shay Foundation’s goals are to help the underprivileged and advance healthcare in the nation.

“As an artiste, I believe in using my influence to create positive change,” she remarked.

“Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, we aim to address pressing social issues and contribute to building a better future for all,” Wendy stated.

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital extended their heartfelt gratitude to Wendy Shay and her foundation for their invaluable contribution.

Dr. Hope Glover Addy, Head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit, lauded Wendy for the donation, emphasising its direct impact on patient care.

It will be noted that Wendy Shay’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the healthcare sector.

Last year, on her 27th birthday, she made headlines for her donation of educational items through the Wendy Shay Foundation to Weija Primary 1 and 2.

The schools received newly sewn school uniforms, bags, whiteboards, and various stationery items, among others.

Wendy Shay joined the music industry in 2018 and signed on to Ruff Town Records headed by Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet.

She released her first single ‘Uber Driver’, produced by MOG Beatz on June 1, 2018. The song was released together with the official video the same day.

In 2018, she won Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards as well as New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards South Africa same year.

She won the Discovery of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and New Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK, all in 2019.

She has performed at several events including Miss Ghana 2018 finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018, BF Suma Ghana Connect 2018, Afronation Music Festival Ghana in December 2019 among others.