2024 Aboakyer Launched

A scene from the launch

The chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional Area have officially launched this year’s edition of the annual Aboakyer festival at Winneba in the Central Region.

The festival, which is on the theme: “Promoting tradition and development through Aboakyer celebration,” would commence on Saturday, April 27 and climax on Saturday, May 4 with a grand durbar.

Some of the activities lined up include a gospel musical show and clean-up exercise at various communities and homes.

Others are a health walk, regatta, tug-of-war, marathon race, bicycle racing, football tournament, cooking competition and parading of gods by the two Asafo Companies.

Speaking at the launch, Nenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, urged collective efforts towards sustaining peaceful cohabitation, especially amidst the political climate leading up to the general elections.

“Let us start putting our houses, environment, and resources in order for the celebration. Let the Guan spirit in us drive the celebration, because we are noted to be highly hospitable, loving and caring, and that must be our hallmark for the festival.

“We should be more united than ever, to enjoy the peace we have built and the solidarity that comes with it, especially during the general elections. Let us not do anything that will jeaopardise the peace in this country,” he said.

He emphasised the financial benefits of the occasion, stating that Effutu Aboakyer provides a thriving market for companies looking to interact with the locals and support the festival’s success.

“Effutu Aboakyer provides the greatest excitement and traditions. Our high customer base offers a fantastic market for enterprises,” he said.

He urged service providers in the hospitality industry in the area to let their services be excellent to boost the local economy, and called on the business community to support the celebration.

On his part, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, assured the chief and people of Effutu of the assembly’s commitment to support the traditional council for a peaceful and successful celebration.

He advised the people to sidestep any nefarious activity that would mar the celebration.

The Effutu State celebrates the festival annually as a moral and spiritual obligation to their ancestors, deities and the land.

