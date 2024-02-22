Stonebwoy Rocks Cali Vibes Festival

Stonebwoy

Celebrated dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, last Saturday staged a brilliant performance to entertain music fans at this year’s edition of Cali Vibes Festival held at the Marina Green Park in L.A., California, USA.

Over 40,000 reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop enthusiasts graced the well-attended event, where Stonebwoy gave dynamic live performances that had the audience singing and dancing together.

Stonebwoy, who mounted the stage after music fans had witnessed performances from some of the artistes on the bill, was consistent and controlled the crowd.

His performances of some of his danceable hits, including ‘Apotheke’, ‘Run Go’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Non-Stop’, and ‘Gidigba’, left the audience wanting more.

It was amazing how the dancehall artiste connected with the thousands of fans at the event, as they kept screaming for more after his performance on stage.

As a unique homage to the late great Bob Marley, he also performed an electrifying rendition of ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ which includes his vocals.

That evening, Stonebwoy’s magnetic presence dominated the stage and created an atmosphere that echoed through the entire room.

Stonebwoy will also be headline act at the Austin Reggae Festival on April 19 as well as share the stage with Koffee at the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival scheduled for June 21–23 in California.

It is said that he is working on his much awaited new album. This album will be his sixth studio release overall, and his second since signing Universal Music Group / DefJam Records in 2022, however specifics are still unknown.

Stonebwoy’s previous album, ‘5th Dimension’, released in 2023, was poised to be a milestone in his illustrious career, further solidifying his status as a global icon in the world of music. ‘5th Dimension’ featured guest verses from acclaimed artistes such as Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Davido, Shaggy and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu