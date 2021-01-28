Supreme Court Dismisses Tsatsu’s 50 Minutes Submissions In 1 minute

Tsatsu Tsikata

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision threw out the review application filed by John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition hearing.

Mr Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2020 through his lawyers, had filed for review of the court’s earlier decision on the request to ask the first respondent, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa certain questions termed interrogatories.

Lead counsel for Mr Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata, after arguing for about 50 minutes with responses from the lawyers for the first and second respondents, had the review panel of nine Justices returned with a verdict of unmeritorious case, dismissing the application within a minute.

Seven of the justices earlier ruled on the interrogatories application but unsatisfied the applicant, Mr Mahama filed for a review.

With the dismissal of the review the road is cleared for the hearing of the substantive case scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, January 29, 2021 where the petitioner’s first witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah may mount the witness box.

Earlier in court on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Court dismissed a supplementary application the petitioner had tried to push through to support his statement of case.

The Justices said: “we find that our inherent jurisdiction cannot be invoked under the circumstances of the case when the rules of the court have made clear provisions in the exercise of our jurisdiction in this matter. We accordingly dismiss the application”.

