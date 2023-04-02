Supt Effia Tenge Turns Pastor?

The Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in the Volta Region,

Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge has resigned from the security service.

She personally announced her resignation from the Service on April 1, 2023 in what some people suspect to be April fool blues.

Though report indicates that the eloquent mouthpiece of the police in the Volta Region is taking a position in Parliament, grapevine sources told DGN Online that she is leaving the security agency to become preacher of the gospel.

Effia Tenge reportedly tendered in her resignation letter last month after serving for 18 years.

Announcing her exit from the Ghana Police Servie, Ms Tenge expressed much appreciation to all and sundry who supported her during her time with the service.

She hinted that she is heading for a different job after her excellent service with the police.

“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service…Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean everyone of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.

“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment,” she announced.

Effia Tenge served at Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service before moving to the Volta Region for couple of years before her shocking resignation.

Superintendent Tenge is a professionally trained police officer and certified Public Relations professional.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from the Methodist University College, Accra as well as a Diploma in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Additionally, she holds an M.A in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Accra.

By Vincent Kubi