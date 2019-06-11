Suspected Thief Can’t Remember His Name

Shaggy

A young man in his early 20s told his captors after he had gone to collect items he had stolen earlier and hidden in an uncompleted building, that he could not remember his name.

All he could remember as being his name is ‘Shaggy’ causing laughter among onlookers in the Sekondi/Takoradi suburb of Fijai.

He was arrested by community residents at about 4am last Saturday as carted items such as footwears, bags, crates of eggs and others from the place he had hidden them.

Bismark Koomson who is the Unit Committee Chairman of the community told Connect FM’s OMANBAPA morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that the suspect was arrested when he was going for the booty he had hidden in an uncompleted building.

“He had succeeded to pile up some items including personal effects believed to have been stolen from a boutique and hidden them in the uncompleted building and was coming for them but a resident who had seen the items and become suspicious laid ambush and arrested him around 4am,” the unit committee chairman explained.

When the suspect was asked to mention his name, he said he couldn’t recall but only knows his nickname “Shaggy” causing onlookers to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

He has since been handed over to the Sekondi Police together with the stolen items.