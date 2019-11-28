SWAG Scribe Picks Top Award

Charles Osei Asibey displaying his award

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Charles Osei Asibey, has been honoured in the United States by 3G Media as the best sports administrator for 2019.

The sports administrator and senior broadcast journalist was on Saturday decorated at the 3G Awards 2019 held at the Replib Banquet Hall in Bronx, New York, where many other high-profile personalities were decorated.

Dubbed ‘A Night of Heroes’, the 3G Awards event recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and global communities.

Osei Asibey was honoured for founding and leading the rapid growth of armwrestling, making it the most talk-about and the fastest growing sport in Ghana. As the Deputy General Secretary for Africa Armwrestling Federation and former Communications Director for the Ghana Olympic Committee, Charles has worked with and served on several sports boards and associations.

Osei Asibey has, in almost three decades, worked with Radio Gold, Groove FM (now Adom FM), Peace FM, Happy FM and Asempa FM. With keen interest in sports, Charles has travelled the world covering major sporting activities, including world title fights and the FIFA World Cups.

He has held several key positions in the broadcast industry and is currently the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

He has since 1999 been nominated for and won several sports awards in Ghana and abroad. With a constant appearance on television in Ghana, Charles has specialised in sports and event management, product activations, marketing and sponsorship. He recently won the federation president of the year award by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana and is also a board member of the Africa Armwrestling Federation.