Taekwondo Boss Gets Top Post

Frederick Lartey Otu

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Frederick Lartey Otu, has been appointed vice chairman of the World Taekwondo Africa (WTAF) Para-Taekwondo Committee.

The appointment which came last week becomes Mr. Lartey Otu’s third position at WTAF after he was named a member of the education committee at this year’s congress in Morocco while also serving as a council member responsible for West Zone since June 23, 2017, till 2021.

Apart from these portfolios, Mr. Lartey Otu, who is a senior Customs officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority, holds a vice president position for the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, as well as treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

President of the WTAF & Vice President of World Taekwondo, General Ahmed Fouly, was optimistic that with Mr. Lartey Otu’s capabilities and expertise, he would do an excellent job in promoting the combat sport in Ghana specifically and in Africa generally.

In an interview with TalksenseSports, Mr. Lartey Otu said, “The news of appointment is timely considering the fact that I was elected vice president of National Paralympic Committee of Ghana on June 6th, 2019. Para-Taekwondo is making a debut in both African Para Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year January and August.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s National Para-Taekwondo team ended their four-day training camp at the Sunyani Technical University last Sunday.