Dowuona, Mary Grab PM Sports Tennis

Some of the participants displaying their rackets flanked by officials

John Nortey Dowuona of Osu Salem Boys’ School and Mary Annang of St. Barnabas Basic School put up daedal performances to win the maiden edition of Tennis-In-Schools competition, which was organised by PM Sports Foundation, with support from Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and Ghana Education Services (GES).

Dowuona brushed aside Kofi Boamah 10-7 in the boys’ final. Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Dowuona said, “I’m proud to win the maiden edition of Tennis-In-Schools competition.”

In the girls’ final, Mary outwitted Esther Doku 7-3 to claim the ultimate.

After the tourney, PM Sports CEO Peter Mensah presented over 150 new top-of-the-range head rackets to the Ghana Tennis Federation and the National Sports Authority.

The rackets were passed on to the national junior, senior players, national wheelchair players, PM Sports’ coaches, as well as the top national coaches.

“The foundation can boast of 3500 kids who have been introduced to tennis through the Tennis-In-Schools programme, though the initial plan was 5,000 kids,” Mr. Mensah said.

“Paddington Sports Club in London has been of great support providing us with equipment among many other assistants. We also received some financial support from Franklin Mensah-Roberts, Johnny Abosi and Elton Dizzy-Quaye,” he indicated.

GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah said the future is bright after the wonderful display of tennis.

The one-day tournament attracted over 150 selected children from Accra, Tema and Central Region.