‘Respect Human Rights’

COP Yaagy inspecting the parade

THE POLICE Director General in charge of National Patrol Department, COP Akuribah Yaagy says respect for human rights is the best guarantor for the Ghana Police Service to fulfill its mission and become a world class service.

He has accordingly urged officers to be professional by respecting human rights of suspects, as they up uphold ethics and core values of police service.

“You should be able to match physical evidence and any other pieces of evidence with the crime for which you are holding suspects. This is supposed to mean that you know the ingredients that constitute a crime,” he indicated.

Addressing at a passing out parade of new recruits in Kumasi, the police chief said all officers need to be conversant with the Chapter Five of the 1992 Constitution which deals with Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms of citizens.

In all, a total of 142 police recruits; made up of 86 females and 56 males – passed out in a smart parade upon completion of the mandatory six months basic recruit training at the Police Training School in Kumasi.

The audience included the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyeman; Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi, COP Akwasi Mensah Duku, members of the regional Security Council as well as the region’s senior police officers.

The recruits, who had learnt vital policing skills before being sworn in as Police Constables, performed drills and marches at the historic training centre.

General Recruit Andrew Ateng, a native of Tefle in the Volta Region, was crowned the overall best recruit after scoring 1,612 out of 1,800 marks, representing 89.55 per cent.

COP Yaagy, who was the Reviewing Officer for the parade, again charged the new recruits to help the service fight existing and emerging crimes such as kidnapping, cybercrime, armed robbery, car snatching and land guards.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi