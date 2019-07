Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will speak today as the guest speaker during the launch of ‘K.A. Busia: A Symbol of Democracy’ a book about the life of the late former Prime Minister of the country.

The National Theatre event scheduled for 4pm is expected to attract important dignitaries and others from all walks of life.

Former President J.A. Kufuor under whose patronage the activity is being held will himself attract many to the event.