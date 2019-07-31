Southern Command Top Exercise Tiger Path

Minister of defence presenting a trophy to the southern command team

The Southern Command of the Ghana Army emerged winners of the Exercise Tiger Path competition and thus becoming the seven time victors of the manoeuvres.

The exercise which involves the three services of the Ghana Armed Forces; the Navy, Air Force and Army; covers obstacle crossing, navigation and the various endurance, testing skills germane to the military.

The exercises which were undertaken at the Jungle Warfare School, Achiase in the Eastern Region ended last Friday.

The Southern Command defended the title they won in 2017 by beating off five other formations that included the Central and Northern commands which placed second and third respectively.

Support Services Brigade, the Navy and Air Force teams placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Southern command was adjudged the Best team in Obstacle Crossing and also the best team with Best individual shot in open range.

Air Force Team won awards for being the best team in vectoring and marshalling as well as the best team in First Aid.

The Navy team was adjudged the Best team in Navigation while a female member of the team, OS Naomi Grant was adjudged the Best Female Participant.

Award for the best team in Offensive operation was also presented to the Central command.

The scope of the four-day exercise covered drills on battle procedures in the jungle, improvised river crossing, tactical casualty evacuation, platoon administration in the jungle, navigation, helicopter vectoring and marshalling and Patrol drills, among others.

It was aimed at testing the skills of participants in jungle operations and Internal Security and Counter Insurgency Operations at the sub-unit level.

Activities were climaxed at a closing ceremony with an obstacle crossing drill that was witnessed by members of the echelons of the GAF. Also in attendance were foreign security counterparts including a delegation from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as Defence Attachés from Russia and South Africa.

Some traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, heads of sister security agencies, local government authorities and clergymen also graced the occasion.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Ntiwul who was the guest of honour called on citizens to show more concern and play active roles in preserving the peace and security of the country.

“The effects of insecurity cannot be confined to any country due to the consequences of globalisation” he said.

He therefore recommended a sub-regional approach to tackling insurgencies while urging national security services to regularly engage in joint exercises that would build capacity and also enhance inter-operability among security services.

By Issah Mohammmed, Achiase

