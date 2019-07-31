I Will Miss Ronaldo Forever… Real President

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said he will “forever” miss Cristiano Ronaldo and dubbed him the “best” player in the world.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus for a transfer fee of €100 million after a nine-year spell at the Bernabeu where he won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Madrid endured a disappointing season‒ knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Ajax and finishing 19 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

“I’ll miss him forever,” Perez said at an awards ceremony where Ronaldo received the Marca Leyenda lifetime achievement award.

“I’m a Cristiano fan. He’s the best and that’s it. How was I not going to come [here]?”

Before moving to the Bernabeu, Ronaldo had enjoyed six years with Manchester United, where he won a Champions League title and the Premier League three times, but said that he missed Madrid more.

“I miss Madrid more than Manchester,” he said at the ceremony. “This is due to life’s circumstances because my children were born and grew up here and that is special.”