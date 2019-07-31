Don’t Touch Kwasi Appiah… Alhaji Lamini

Kwasi Appiah

Alhaji Abu Lamini, a former Asante Kotoko management member, has called for total support for Coach Kwasi Appiah.

Kwasi Appiah has come under criticism following his side’s premature exit from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That has stirred some members of the football family to call for his head.

However, the CEO of Tema-based Lamini Ventures believes Ghana will be the eventual loser if the coach is asked to lay down his tools.

To him, Black Stars’ upcoming assignments‒ World Cup and AFCON qualifiers‒ in the next few weeks makes it imperative to maintain him.

He said doing away with the coach will derail the team’s forthcoming programmes, and it will further deepen cracks in the team.

“I think we should maintain Kwasi. It’s unfortunate the team exited early, it is football and if you are a student of the game, you don’t sack a coach when you have an important assignment like World Cup qualifiers.

“He has been with the team for some time, and trust me as level-headed and human as he is, I believe he has learnt his lessons well, and moving forward, we will see the difference.

“We shouldn’t touch him; we should allow him to finish his term. We shouldn’t crucify the coach because somebody didn’t do his work as expected. It’s unfortunate the team crushed out the way they did.

It will take the team awhile to adjust with a new coach and that will not help our upcoming qualifiers,” Lamini said in an interview.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum