Eastern University 80% Complete

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development, known as the Eastern University at Somanya in the Eastern Region is 80 percent complete.

According to the contractors, the University would be inaugurated on the 30th of August 2019.

They told DGN Online that it would start admitting students by January 2020.

The first public University in the Region is being constructed by the Contracta Construzioni Italia.

DGN Online visited the site and saw construction of road networks across the university going on steadily.

Residences of the Vice-Chancellor, administration block, laboratory, are all completed.

BY Daniel Bampoe