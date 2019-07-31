Germany, AIMS Ghana, Sign Research Agreement

Thierry Zomahoun (left) and Anji Karliczek (right) exchanging the partnership agreement document

The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana, and the German Government have signed a partnership agreement to build scientific and mathematical research capacity in Africa.

The five-year partnership will among others strengthen research in developmental issues like immunology, public health, financial market and technology while enabling mobility of research scientists across Africa and between Africa and Germany.

The partnership, which makes available almost €10 million in funding, will also support doctoral and post doctoral students in mathematical science research fields.

German Minister of Education and Research, Anja Karliczek, in her remarks before the signing of the agreement, said the partnership between the two entities spans back seven years ago when the first German Research Centre was set up at AIMS.

She said the German government has followed the work of the research centre and “it is wonderful to see such a close partnership of AIMS Institutions in Africa working to foster the science and mathematics education and research”.

The German Minister said already the German Government through its agencies has established scientific research sites within four AIMS centres across Africa.

“What is important to us is that education always plays an important role in our cooperation with African countries,” she stated.

Ms. Karliczek was thus hopeful that the new partnership agreement will propel Africa to its next level of development.

“We will be setting up five more research centers at other AIMS sites to ensure sustainability… this means that we intend to ensure a continued assistance even when the entire assistance funding from Germany is no longer possible,” she added.

AIMS President and Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Zomahoun, said the collaboration fits perfectly into the strategic framework of AIMS which is not just to build scientific and mathematical capacity in Africa but to enable young Africans embrace cutting edge research in mathematical science.

“So building this around research programmes and institutions in Africa and in Germany, support for doctorial and post doctorial students, is something that we genuinely believe is needed for the development of the continent,” he said.

Mr. Zomahoun emphasized the readiness of AIMS to continue working with the German Government to sustain mathematical science research in a way that young Africans in the Diaspora will be willing to come back home and do research.

He also expressed his appreciation to the government of Ghana for the interest and support it is offering to STEM education in the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri