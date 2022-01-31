Taekwondo Chief Elevated

Fredrick Lartey Otu

The President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu, has departed to Niamey, Niger to accomplish two important assignments.

This follows his appointments by the president of the World Taekwondo (WT), Chungwon Choue, as Technical Delegate for both the 5th African Para Taekwondo Championships and for the 2022 Niger International Open Taekwondo Championships which comes off on the February 3, and 4 to 6, respectively in Niamey, Niger.

Mr. Otu, a Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has a long-standing experience in national, continental and global Taekwondo tournaments.

He has also risen through the ranks to the highest class as an international Taekwondo referee.

After undergoing a special technical management course for high ranking Taekwondo practitioners two years ago, Mr. Otu launches into a higher role.

As Technical Delegate of both the 5th African Para Taekwondo Championships and the Niger Open, Mr. Otu assumes the highest authority over the two events charged with directing and monitoring all technical matters and reporting the outcome of the championships to the WT.

In relation to Para sports, Mr. Otu served as a member of the African Taekwondo Para Committee and currently serves as the Vice President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee.

Last year, he was also elected the 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee and re-elected as Council Member of AFTU for West Zone.

He assumes the duties of his new appointments from the 1st of February, 2022 in Niamey.