Taekwondo Referee Course Ends On High

Participants and officials in a pose after the course

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation has successfully ended its 2nd National Licence Referee Course and 1st Refresher Course last Friday.

The five-day residential course which was held at the Korea Sports Complex in Tema Community 3 is the first of three Development of National Sports System (DNSS) Programs sponsored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

With resource person, Egyptian born Finish, Aly Mohamed Taher Nour, who is the Chairman of the Referees Committee of World Taekwondo Africa and former Vice Chairman of the World Taekwondo Referees Committee, participants were taken through Kyorugi, Poomsae and Para lessons in officiating, together with intense practicals.

The renowned referee took his time to vividly explain to the satisfaction and understanding of the 39 participants their many questions, with instances and scenarios.

President of the Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu and other Executive Board members were present on the last of the course which had participants go through revision, theoretical and practical exams.

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Mr Aly Nour by the President, for his contribution to the development of Ghana Taekwondo. The President also presented a Smock to Aly Nour for him to have a feel of Ghana whenever he puts it on.

Course representative, Maxwell Alornyo, was presented with a certificate for being the best participant.

The course representative as well presented a small size Dobok with signatures of all participants and the coordinator to Aly Nour, with the message of keeping them in mind anytime he sees it.

President, Frederick Lartey Otu also advised the participants not to wait for championships before practising whatever they’ve learnt but to even officiate their training matches in their regions and clubs.

The course which is intended for 40 participants from all ten regions, saw 26 new referees and 13 refresher participants with 36 males and 3 females attending. However, Northern Region and Upper West Region couldn’t present members for the course

The DNSS program continues in March with the administrators’ seminar for 20 and then the 2nd National Licence Coaching Course in April.