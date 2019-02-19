Gov’t Worried Over Rate Of Motor Accidents

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, Minister of Transport, addressing the media

GOVERNMENT HAS expressed worrying concerns about increasing rate of motor accidents on roads across the country.

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah addressing the media in Accra today, Tuesday February 19, at the Information Ministry’s Meet The Press Series, complained that the disrespect for traffic rules, excessive speeding, among others, continue to lead to road crashes.

According to him, between January and December 2018, a total of 13, 645 road crashes were recorded nationwide.

He stated that there were over 2,000 deaths in the year under review; lamenting that most of the accidents were as a result of indiscipline of drivers and motor riders on the roads.

To help address the carnage, he told journalists that the National Road Safety Commission was vigorously pursuing four road safety campaigns.

He said the campaigns would be aimed at reducing the carnage on our roads and protect pedestrians.

Commenting further on measures being put in place, he said the Commission has completed eight emergency response centres along major highways like the Accra-Tarkoradi, Accra-Aflao and Accra-Kumasi.

BY Melvin Tarlue