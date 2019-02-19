Maritime Authority Boss Retires At Age 65

Mr. Owusu (right) in an interaction with his colleagues at the Meet The Press

THE DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Kwame Owusu, has retired at age 65, following a major scandal that rocked his tenure at the Authority some months back.

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah made this known on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, in Accra during the Information Ministry’s Meet The Press Series.

Mr. Owusu came under the spotlight in October 2018, when it emerged that the Maritime Authority had used Ghc 140k on food and drinks for its end of year party.

There were calls for him to resign or to be sacked.

But the Minister told journalists Mr. Owusu had “graciously” retired and submitted his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo, thanking him for giving him the opportunity to serve Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue