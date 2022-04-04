‘Take Advantage Of Opportunities In Financial Space’

Management and staff of ProPartners

MANAGING DIRECTOR of ProPartners, Wisdom Anku, has advised the youth to take advantage of opportunities in the financial space to secure capital for their existing and start-ups.

Speaking at the relaunch of the company’s line of operations in Accra, he said unlike some advanced countries where funding to graduates to start their businesses and support existing ones were available, it was difficult to come by these funds in developing countries.

“There are limited options for funding opportunities in developing countries. Most advanced countries have opportunities for all forms of businesses be it expansion or start-ups, but it is highly difficult to get support here even if you have the best of ideas. People should therefore think of other options where they could invest in the ideas of people and become partners in the long run with each of them benefiting equally,” he said.

He stated that the banking crisis, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the collapse of a lot of businesses which though survived, may need some form of support to remain in business.

“These disruptions saw the end of big businesses but we have survived it all and we believe that there is the need to relaunch our line of businesses to enable people understand what we do and provide them assistance when the need arises,” he emphasised

Acting Board Chair of ProPartners, Benjamin Atidjah, on his part, said that the company which has operated for the past six years aims at providing equity partnerships, incubation, crowd funding

“We work with entrepreneurs and small businesses on one hand and the informal sector and also formal sector,” he noted.

He, however, indicated that though the company offered similar services in the financial space, it did not provide loans but rather partnered existing businesses to thrive and also inject capital into those businesses.

“We want businesses to thrive, we organise, formalize small businesses to transform from high to low risk to make them attractive to local and foreign investors. We manage partnerships and build wealth and offer business support services among others. Though we are in business to support businesses particularly start ups and existing businesses who need support for expansion, we also mentor, coach and encourage investors to invest in the businesses of people,” he opined.

BY Ebenezer Amponsah