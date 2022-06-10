Takoradi Port To Plant Over 100 Trees

Mr. Afedzi planting the tree as the staff look on

The Management of Takoradi Port has resolved to plant over 100 trees in their immediate catchment area to help conserve the environment and to mitigate the effects of climate change in the communities.

Joining to plant trees as part of the Green Ghana Day exercise, the manager of the Port called on Ghanaians to plant trees to help save lives.

The Director of the Port, Ebenezer Afedzi, and some of the staff, as part of the Green Ghana Day exercise, planted the first tree in the compound of the New Takoradi Methodist school to green their environment and provide shade.

This year’s exercise is on the theme “Green Ghana; Let’s go planting!!,” It is expected that 20million trees are going to be planted during exercise.

Mr. Afedzi stressed the need to conserve the environment through tree planting to help protect the environment.

He explained how beneficial trees are to human survival including the production of oxygen, food, leisure, fighting erosion, and serving as windbreaks.

Captain Afedzi said, ” As I speak, carbon dioxide comes out of me, the tree will absorb it and give me oxygen in return, a very essential life commodity”.

He promised that the Health, Safety, and Environmental Department of the Port will monitor and nurture all trees planted to survive.

Madam Emelia Esi Eshun, the Headmistress of the School lauded the initiative to restore Ghana’s vegetation and forest cover and called for a pragmatic mechanism to ensure its success.

“We are grateful to the Port for choosing our school and the community and called for community support to realize the green Ghana vision”, he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi