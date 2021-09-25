Takoradi ‘Pregnant’ Woman Confesses Planning With Mother

Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the Takoradi woman at the center of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping case has confessed that she planned with her mother to fake the pregnancy.

According to her, she was not pregnant, rather wanted her husband to treat her with good reason hence faking the pregnancy and her kidnapping.

She said the mother was aware of the plan every step of the way.

She said all this while she had given her husband, the people around her, and her neighbors the false impression that she was pregnant.

She made these revelations to the team of medical and investigation officers at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital saying she hatched the plot with her mother.

She is currently on record to have told the investigating team she got pregnant for four months but lost the pregnancy in the process.

She also confessed to the Police that she could not find it easy to inform the husband (Michael)that the pregnancy had been lost. It was at this point she allegedly bought a silicone belly to demonstrate that the lost pregnancy was intact.

She further confessed that she was afraid to lose her marriage because her husband gave her extra treatment and attention during the four months of her real pregnancy.

When asked by the investigating team, whether she never had sex during and after wearing the silicone belly, she responded that she covered her fake pregnancy with a cloth during the said period.

It was after nine months of her fake pregnancy when pressure started mounting on her about when she would deliver that she faked the kidnapping.

She is reportedly going into hiding at Agona Nkwanta but did not know her fake kidnapping could receive such attention from the country.

She and her husband are in the Takoradi Divisional Police Custody assisting with investigations.

BY Daniel Bampoe