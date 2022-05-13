Tamale International Airport Phase 2 Project 93% Completed

Member of Parliament for Gushegu who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has inspected the Tamale Airport phase 2 Project to ascertain the progress of works.

According to the deputy transport minister, work done currently stands at about 93% overall, and it is expected that the contractor will complete and hand over the project to the government on or before August 31, 2022.

The project includes a new terminal building befitting the status of the airport as an international airport. It also includes a first-class 5km road linking it with the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, a new car park, and commercial vehicle parking.

The airport project also has an ultra-modern Hajj Terminal to be dedicated to Hajj operations, thus making Tamale, the hub of Hajj operations in Ghana.

Phase 2 of the Tamale Airport project started in March 2020 and is estimated at $70 million.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale