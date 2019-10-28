Tang Palace Supports Achimota Golf Club

Sajid (2nd Left) in a handshake with Amoafo-Yeboah sandwiched by Nxt Gen’s Michael Darko and Kwaku Ofosuhene

Plush hospitality firm, Tang Palace Hotel, has donated 14 mats to the Achimota Golf Club at the Club’s Range (Academy) on Saturday.

The gesture forms part of measures to help attract golfers to the venue; as the donor’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

It was aimed at replacing the worn out mats at the Achimota Golf Academy and make it more player friendly.

General Manager of Tang Palace Hotel, Sajid Khan, who represented his Chief Executive Officer, Tang Hong, said his company was committed to helping the club provide a favourable platform to train more golfers for the future, hence the need to replace the mats.

Sajid pointed out that the donation forms part of Tang Place’s continuous support to the Premier Golf Club and reiterated the company’s desire to help grow the sport in the country.

He stated “It is our desire to help the club train more golfers for the future and that informed our decision to purchase them new mats.

“We have been helping the club for some time now and this only goes on to prove our commitment to ensuring the growth of the sport in the country.”

Achimota Golf Club captain, Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah, commended Tang Palace Hotel for the gesture saying, “It is a good thing for them to do and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for all that they are doing for the club.

“We believe this gesture will go a long way to help develop more golfers for future international competitions which could translate into them winning laurels for the country.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum