Tarkwa Bush Fire Causes National Power Outage

A raging bush fire under high voltage line of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) around Tarkwa in the Western Region has put almost half of the nation’s electric power off.

The bush fire caused system disturbance of GRIDCo generating plants around 11:57 am Saturday January 14, 2023.

The outage occured after GRIDCo’s 330kv Aboadze-Anwomaso tripped followed by a number of lines in the Western corridors of the grid trigging a system disturbance, causing all terminal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip.

A press release issued by GRIDCo Saturday stated that a fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfiled is at the site to bring the situation under control.

It assured the affected persons that restoration of grid commenced immediately and efforts are underway to restore power to all affected areas and customers.

The power generation company apologised for any inconvenience it might caused.

By Vincent Kubi