Taxis To Go Digital – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia with the Church of Pentecost leadership

Vice President Bawumia has announced that taxi services in the country will soon go digital.

This was when he addressed the opening of the 46th session of the General Council Meetings of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

He indicated that commercial taxi drivers particularly those in Greater Accra would in the next couple of months be hooked onto a digital system to also operate in similar fashion like the other electronic taxis like Uber, Tango.

“We will be able to place all our taxis, at least in Greater Accra to start with, all in an Uber-like platform and you will be able to call for their services just like the Uber and other electronic taxis,” he said.

He said, “it is the sort of things we as politicians should be focusing on.”

The Vice-President therefore noted that the whole public and private sector transport would soon go on a “tap and go” system to be accessed with oyster cards by the end of this year.

It for this he advised Ghanaians and the church to ask politicians to focus on finding solutions to the problems of the country and not to indulge in politics of insults and propaganda, insisting politicians must let politics shine a light on what they do and not to try to cover things up in darkness.

“When you see a politician trying to talk, demand data to support what they are saying so let us focus on light, let us focus on data, let us eschew insults and propaganda and let us focus on solving problems that face this country on an everyday basis,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia took the opportunity to endorse an impending meeting between the Church of Pentecost and politicians in the country which he said has been scheduled to take place on June 14 to 16, 2023 and commended the church for what he described as a bold initiative.

Dr. Bawumia was hopeful that the conference would positively impact politics in the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent