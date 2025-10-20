Teachers Urged To Embrace Capacity Building

Theresa Tetteh, Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku

The Director of Education for the Ledzokuku Municipality, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, has advised teachers to take a keen interest in their capacity building to enhance their work.

She explained that, now that Information Technology (IT) has taken centre stage in every facet of life, there is a need for all teachers to leverage IT and sharpen their skills in the use of IT as a pedagogical tool for the teaching of various subjects and not as a subject itself.

Mrs. Tetteh announced this at the closing session of a four-day capacity building on ICT integration training for more than 500 basic schoolteachers in the Ledzokuku Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The training, organised by the Keep the Premium Solutions (a National Teaching Council (NTC) accredited institution), which spanned between October 13 to 17, was divided into four cohorts.

Areas of Training

The participants were taken through basic and intermediate computer skills, introduction to key educational ICT tools, demonstration on lesson planning with ICT, digital record-keeping and communication tools, as well as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prepare lesson notes and assessments.

The Municipal Director reminded the teachers to ensure that they made good use of the knowledge acquired during the training toward the promotion of effective teaching and learning in their respective schools.

She pledged to continue providing the right training as well as the provision of the right resources to improve teaching and learning in their schools.

Sharpen Skills

Mr. Godsway Kumado, Head of Statistics and Planning at the Ledzokuku Education Directorate, on his part, urged the participants to take advantage of the availability of AI to promote their teaching and learning.

He asked teachers to disabuse their minds that AI was going to take over their work, adding that it was rather going to enhance and promote effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Kumado urged the teachers to continue acquiring other critical skills to help enhance their performance as professional teachers as well as contribute towards the development of education in the country.