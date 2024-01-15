Tears Flow For ASI Mandela

Family members and colleague Immigration Officers shed tears for a young officer as his casket was moved away by a burial party in a regimental fashion at Madina, Accra last Saturday.

ASI Appiah Yeboah James Mandela passed on to eternity on November 20, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was the parade adjutant of the intake 17 of cadet officers at the Immigration Academy in Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

ASI James Appiah Mandela, nicknamed Adjutant or Tactical, was a man of integrity who showed respect to whoever he met.

Part of the tributes for him read, “he would imitate some colleagues who march in a funny way, leaving everyone laughing. Let’s not forget the highest of morale he had whenever we hit the road for PT. I give my life to Ghana and “Tactfully” were his favourite jama songs. “Tactfully,” as we called him, loved drills. We remember a day at the Academy during fatigue, whilst working and he mentioned that, he was willing to forfeit his position on the editorial board to be part of the graduation parade.

Some of his school mates at Achimota School joined others from Services School at Burma Camp to bid farewell to their former colleague.

Immigration personnel accompanied the vehicle bearing the casket in a show of last respect in a slow march amid the firing of musketry along the street from the park adjacent to the Madina Magistrate Court prior to the final transportation to his final lying place in Achiase, in the Eastern Region.