Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Factions In Bloody Clash

Serious factionalism within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), specifically between former President John Dramani Mahama and former Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has reached new heights with violent clashes between their respective supporters.

The party’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, narrowly escaped assault during a recent party meeting held in Tamale to patch up differences among the regional officers, shedding light on the deep-rooted divisions and internal turmoil plaguing the NDC.

The incident unfolded during a stakeholders’ engagement aimed at promoting peace and unity ahead of the 2024 general election. However, the meeting took an unexpected turn as tensions escalated, culminating in a series of dramatic twists.

Supporters from both factions engaged in a frantic chase, verbally attacked prominent figures, and ultimately engaged in a physical altercation.

Regrettably, the NDC’s Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, suffered severe injuries during the violent clash.

Hajia Yakubu, who received punches, spotting disfigures face during the confrontation, was promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In response to her official complaint, the Northern Regional police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The meeting, held at the Golden Dream Hotel on January 6, saw the arrival of Chairman Asiedu Nketiah from Accra. However, instead of diffusing tensions, his presence seemed to invigorate the turmoil that has plagued the NDC in the Northern Region.

The root cause of the conflict lies in the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader in Parliament, which had sparked dissatisfaction among his supporters in the Northern region. This discontent fueled the chaos witnessed during the meeting, as angry supporters armed with machetes forced General Mosquito to flee for his safety.

These scenes of violence, reminiscent of previous incidents within the party, only serve to reinforce the NDC’s ongoing struggle to distance itself from its aggressive image.

In 2019, former President John Dramani Mahama controversially warned of the party’s potential for violence. Viral videos capturing party members brandishing machetes outside the former president’s office in Accra further damaged the NDC’s reputation.

The recent events in Tamale have exacerbated the challenges faced by the NDC in fostering unity and coherence within its ranks. Internal discontent, violent altercations, and the flight of party leaders all contribute to a disheartening reflection of deepening discord and internal strife within the NDC.

These troubling developments cast doubt on the party’s ability to present a united front moving forward.

As investigations into the violent confrontation continue, it remains to be seen whether the NDC can address its internal divisions and rebuild its reputation as a party focused on peaceful democratic processes.

By Vincent Kubi