Cadman Mills Blasts Family Over Atta Mills Autopsy Demand

Dr. Cadman Mills, the brother of the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta-Mills, has responded to the renewed request from certain relatives of the late president, who are seeking his autopsy report, claiming that the cause of death of the late Ghanaian leader was unknown to them.

In his statement, Dr. Mills mentioned that the “legitimate family” can obtain a copy of the autopsy report from the 37 Military Hospital.

The appeal for the autopsy report was made by Nana Enyimfua III, representing the family in Ekumfi Otuam, during a visit to President Akufo-Addo in Accra on Saturday.

Nana Enyimfua expressed concerns over the unknown cause of President Atta-Mills’ death and stressed the significance of obtaining the autopsy report for closure and historical records.

However, in response, Dr. Cadman Mills revealed that an autopsy had indeed been conducted at the 37 Military Hospital and assured that the report would be made available to the legitimate family upon request.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Mills stated, “VERY STALE NEWS!!! And exasperating! President Mills died. An Autopsy was performed at 37 Military Hospital. A ‘Family Representative’ was present at the autopsy, as required by law. The (legitimate) family can obtain a copy from ’37’ to do with as it pleases. Next Subject.”

Nana Enyimfua III had earlier expressed the family’s concern over the absence of an autopsy report, stating, “Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won’t know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drank something.”

She further pleaded with President Akufo-Addo and the government to provide them with the autopsy report, emphasizing that it would serve as a valuable piece of information for future generations.

Responding to the request, President Nana Akufo-Addo acknowledged its legitimacy, stating, “I’ll have to find out how to proceed on that, but it’s a legitimate demand.” The President assured the family that their request would be considered and acknowledged the importance of providing the autopsy report, especially in the circumstances surrounding President Atta-Mills’ death.

Previously, it had been mentioned that only the late President’s brother, Samuel Atta Mills, claimed to possess a copy of the autopsy report, leading to the renewed appeal made by Nana Enyimfua III and the subsequent response from Dr. Cadman Mills.

The legitimate family of the late President Atta-Mills now awaits the autopsy report that will shed light on the cause of his untimely demise, thus bringing closure to this chapter and ensuring historical accuracy.

By Vincent Kubi