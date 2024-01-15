Ghana To Host Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2024

The 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) is expected to take place from January 25 to January 27, 2024, at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.

The event will be attended by scores of business gurus across the globe and will take place under the esteemed guidance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which is being organised by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) collaborating with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to orchestrate this significant three-day retreat.

The theme, “Delivering Prosperity in Africa – Produce, Add Value, Trade,” sets the stage for a collective effort to boost intra-Africa trade and build the world’s largest single market.

Gabby Otchere Darko, the APN Executive Chairman announced this during a press briefing held in Accra to unveil the aspirations of APD 2024, where he shared the insights and emphasised the crucial engagement of private and public sectors, development financial institutions, thought leaders, civil societies, and youth organizations.

According to him, “APD 2024 offers an invaluable opportunity to sync our economic priorities,” remarked Mr Otchere-Darko. The dialogue aims to not only discuss but showcase flagship projects ready for financial implementation. These projects, scalable and replicable, are poised to significantly enhance trade and investment among African nations”.

Njack Kane, the Chief Executive Officer of APN, also underscored the thematic focus areas, emphasizing the need to bolster value addition, and infrastructural development, champion agriculture, ensure food security, and drive sustainable development of natural resources and industrialization.

Additionally, attention will be directed towards manufacturing, transport and logistics, ICT, as well as finance and investment.

Representing the AfCFTA Secretariat, Sliver Ojakol echoed the sentiment that Africa’s transformative journey requires committed leadership, investment in key sectors, and a concentrated effort on trade and investment.

“The continent is rich in resources and has the opportunity to address trade barriers, tariffs, and infrastructure deficiencies,” Ojakol stated, envisioning a new era of prosperity and global relevance.

As the dialogue unfolds against the backdrop of the Peduase Presidential Lodge, it symbolizes not just a meeting of minds but a convergence of aspirations.

APD 2024 is more than an event; it’s a chapter in Africa’s story, a narrative of collaboration, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

The dialogue is poised to pave the way for a harmonious future where Africa stands united, producing, adding value, and trading its way to newfound global significance.

– BY Daniel Bampoe