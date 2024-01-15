Government Unveils Plan To Transform Education

In a resounding declaration, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has unveiled a visionary plan to revolutionize education across the nation.

Speaking at the ministry’s annual Thanksgiving service, held over the weekend with the theme, “The Lord Is Good To All And Mercy Is Over All That He Has Made (Psalm 145:9)” Dr. Adutwum passionately emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in the upgrade of schools, a transformative move designed to reshape the educational landscape.

According to him, “Every parent clamours for the chance to send their children to prestigious institutions like Wesley Girls School, creating a bottleneck effect. We envision a future where opportunities are abundant, and excellence is not confined to a select few,” declared Dr. Adutwum.

In a strategic move to realize this vision, he unveiled plans to establish more schools modelled after the acclaimed Wesley Girls, Opoku Ware, and others.

The key, according to the minister, lies in affiliating new or existing schools, fostering collaboration that will elevate the standards of education across the board.

The minister, also addressing the challenges of transitioning from junior high to senior high school, acknowledged the prolonged disparity between high-performing schools and others.

The climax of the event saw a touching acknowledgement of those at the forefront of education—dedicated head teachers. In a gesture of appreciation, awards were bestowed upon these exemplary educators for their tireless efforts in training and shaping the future leaders of the nation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe