KT Hammond Fights Rivals In NPP Race

KT Hammond

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), Kobina Tahir Hammond, has escalated his efforts to disqualify his opponents in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

After his initial petition against his main rival Sammy Binfoh Darkwa was dismissed by the Ashanti Regional Vetting Committee, the Trades Minister has now taken his case to the National Vetting Committee.

In his petition, Hammond argues that all three opponents, including Sammy Binfoh Darkwa, are ineligible to contest the primaries based on Articles 12(4) and (7) of the party’s constitution. These articles require aspirants to be card-bearing members of the NPP and to have actively contributed to the party’s progress in the Ashanti Region town, where the primaries will take place.

The campaign for the highly anticipated January 27, 2024 primaries in Adansi Asokwa is intensifying, with candidates stepping up their engagement with delegates.

The contest has garnered significant attention as political enthusiasts and party faithful eagerly anticipate the outcome.

Kobina Tahir Hammond’s decision to file a petition with the National Vetting Committee has added to the mounting tension between the candidates and their supporters. While some see Hammond’s actions as a move to ensure the adherence to the party’s constitution, others view it as an attempt to eliminate competition and secure an advantage for himself in the election.

The petition filed by the Member of Parliament will now be reviewed by the National Vetting Committee, which is responsible for determining the eligibility of candidates in the NPP’s internal elections. This decision is crucial, as it will ultimately define the composition of the ballot in the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary primaries.

As the date of the primaries draws closer, supporters of all candidates await the National Vetting Committee’s ruling with anticipation.

The outcome will not only influence the political landscape in Adansi Asokwa but will also shape the broader NPP dynamics as the party prepares for the general elections later this year.

By Vincent Kubi