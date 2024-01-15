Nyantakyi Admonishes Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has admonished Black Stars’ coach, Chris Hughton to field young players in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition.

To the former GFA president, trust in young players with speed, skills, and stamina will help the team succeed and potentially win the tournament after 42 years.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, Nyantakyi emphasised the need of taking a cue from Ghana’s past successes; liking it to the team’s run to the final in Angola where they featured young folks like Dede Ayew, Daniel Addo, Opoku Agyemang, among others.

He charged Hughton to take the bull by the horn in his decisions and not be swayed by big names.

Nyantakyi said, “If we have courageous coaches, we will do well.

“Sometimes coaches may be persuaded by big names but it’s always not about that.

“Chris Hughton should take a cue from the Angola experience where young players were fielded and we went all the way to the finals.

“If you have players with speed, skills and stamina, I believe we can do well and I think that is what the coach should do.

“I believe that with this, we can win the trophy,” he added.

Nyantakyi believes that with the right approach and a focus on youth, Ghana can win its fifth continental title.

Black Stars began their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde yesterday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum