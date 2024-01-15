Osimhen scored the equaliser for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen scored a first half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in a steamy Abidjan yesterday, unable to turn their pressure into three points.

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

The West African side dominated the chances after that but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several outstanding saves, to go with some poor finishing.

Nigeria next meet hosts Ivory Coast in a potentially crucial pool clash on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea face Guinea-Bissau, who lost 2-0 to the Ivorians in Saturday’s tournament opening game.

The match was a slow burner, but burst into life with two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the first half.

Victor Osimhen’s goal wasn’t enough to earn Nigeria three points.

Nigeria’s Zaidu missed an open goal at the back post when a cross from the right eluded everyone and fell kindly to him, but he skewed his shot high and wide with the goal gaping.