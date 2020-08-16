Tema Chiefs Smoke Peace Pipe With Carlos Ahenkorah

The Tema Sakumo Wulormor, NuumoAshiboye Kofi ll, is celebrating what he says is a cordial relationship that the Tema Traditional Council has with President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

In an interview with the media, Nuumo Ashiboye said the President and the MP have been very resourceful in respect of Tema and that the traditional Council can only hope for more future collaboration with them so that Tema can benefit.

“No one person can do it all and that is why when somebody or some people do some, you give the due acknowledgement. We are having our roads fixed, our children are benefiting from Free SHS and when coronavirus attacked, our government came to cushion us. We are grateful for all that.

“But even more, we are happy with the respect that our elders in Tema are shown by these two important gentlemen of government. We are very cordial with Carlos Ahenkorah and President Akufo-Addo, there is no doubt about it.”

Nuumo Ashiboye was speaking on the sidelines of a donation made by Mr Ahenkorah and his counterpart MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, to the Tema Traditional Council towards this year’s Homowo festival at the Harbour City.

Mr Ahenkorah donated cartons of drinks, food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to the chiefs and people of Tema.

Nuumo Ashiboye Kofi praised Carlos Ahenkorah for the gesture saying the MP’s respect for tradition has always shown through whenever Tema has a commemoration on her hands that centres around the culture and spirituality of the people.

“This is not the first time that the MP for Tema West has shown such respectful gesture to our people and our tradition, and we are happy to have such cordiality with him and also His Excellency the President,” Nuumo Ashiboye said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahenkorah has said that the donation was simply in keeping with the tradition of honouring the elders of Tema.

“I am also from a royal family and therefore am very cultured in the proper way to deal with our fathers and mothers. This donation is just a token of my respect for our rich tradition in Tema,” the MP said.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema